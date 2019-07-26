Close

NO SMALL GRAFT

Arrest Immigration cartels demanding bribes for passports

Officials have created a delay in order to demand bribes to release passports

In Summary

• Kenyans have a constitutional right to passports. 

• Investigative agencies should probe how high the corruption has crept in the department to stop it before it gets worse. 

by Mathew Mwangi
Star Blogs
26 July 2019 - 06:00
An immigration staffer holds an e-passport at Nyayo House
BEFORE THE DISEASE SPREADS: An immigration staffer holds an e-passport at Nyayo House
Image: ENOS TECHE

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and DCI should move to the Immigration department and stop the massive corruption that has crept back.

Thousands of passports are being withheld and one has to bribe officials with at least Sh6,000 to get their passport released on time. The officials have created gridlock delay in order to steal money from Kenyans who have a constitutional right to the document.

The government should not watch as immigration cartels steal from poor Kenyans. Such small cases in state offices and blow up to become mega graft scandals that rock the whole country.

The DPP has trained his guns on big fish but he should not spare the small ones as they still deprive Wanjiku their right to fair service.

 

Nairobi 

