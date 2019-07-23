Close

POTHOLES

Poor state of roads partly to blame for increased accidents

Potholes destroy vehicles and increase chances of accidents

In Summary

• Authorities should carry out a regular survey of roads to reduce damage to cars and rates of accidents. 

• Traffic police should not arrest drivers for 'having unroadworthy vehicles' when the roads are in a bad state. 

by Job momanyi
Star Blogs
23 July 2019 - 05:00
A pothole on a Nairobi CBD road last year on May 11
MAJOR CAUSE OF ACCIDENTS: A pothole on a Nairobi CBD road last year on May 11
Image: ENOS TECHE

It is worrying that many roads, especially within our towns, are full of potholes. The potholes can cause damage to vehicle tires, wheels and suspensions and serious road accidents can occur as a direct result.

Authorities concerned should always survey roads to fix them at the soonest opportunity possible for the safety and security of all road users. We can’t reduce road accidents if our roads themselves are a danger to users.

Yet traffic police stop drivers over the unroadworthiness of their vehicles. The irony in that is not even a surprise.

 

Kisii 

