Poor state of roads partly to blame for increased accidents

It is worrying that many roads, especially within our towns, are full of potholes. The potholes can cause damage to vehicle tires, wheels and suspensions and serious road accidents can occur as a direct result.

Authorities concerned should always survey roads to fix them at the soonest opportunity possible for the safety and security of all road users. We can’t reduce road accidents if our roads themselves are a danger to users.

Yet traffic police stop drivers over the unroadworthiness of their vehicles. The irony in that is not even a surprise.

Kisii