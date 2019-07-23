Lawmakers’ power battles a waste of public time, money

The current misunderstanding between the National Assembly and the Senate is a supremacy battle taken too far. When Kenyans voted in the new Constitution which gave birth to devolution, the idea was to boost coordination and service delivery.

The Constitution outlines the functions and systems to be followed in as much as county and national revenue allocations are concerned. When the two houses fail to agree on the allocation, the Constitution dictates forming a negotiation committee to sort out the differences.

Just because the negotiation committee didn’t agree, we find ourselves in another court case. This means time and money wasted while counties suffer lack of funds to run. We should remind our leaders of the role we expect them to play.

Kakamega