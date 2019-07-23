Close

Lawmakers’ power battles a waste of public time, money

The two houses failed to agree on allocation to counties, ending up in court

• The Constitution outlines the roles of each house; they should stick to their roles to avoid future disagreements. 

• Court cases take time to be determined while devolved functions don't have funds for this financial year. 

by ORUCHO BONFACE T
23 July 2019 - 05:00
Members of Parliament and Senate at the Parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th Parliament
Members of Parliament and Senate at the Parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th Parliament
Image: Monicah Mwangi

The current misunderstanding between the National Assembly and the Senate is a supremacy battle taken too far. When Kenyans voted in the new Constitution which gave birth to devolution, the idea was to boost coordination and service delivery.

The Constitution outlines the functions and systems to be followed in as much as county and national revenue allocations are concerned. When the two houses fail to agree on the allocation, the Constitution dictates forming a negotiation committee to sort out the differences.

Just because the negotiation committee didn’t agree, we find ourselves in another court case. This means time and money wasted while counties suffer lack of funds to run. We should remind our leaders of the role we expect them to play.

 

Kakamega 

