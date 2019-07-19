Educate Kenyans on nutrition to achieve food security agenda

According to the World Health Organization, malnutrition is the deficiencies, excesses and/or imbalances in a person’s intake of nutrients.

If not treated, malnutrition can cause physical or mental disability. It covers undernutrition and obesity. The Ministry of Health should organise for the creation of public awareness on malnutrition.

At a time when the government is striving to achieve a healthy nation through food security, it should not be assumed that availability of food guarantees proper nutrition; some privileged families serve rice with stewed Irish potatoes and think the family is healthy. This could be out of lack of knowledge.

If Kenyans knew how much they should weigh based on their height, age and other factors, it would be easier to maintain a healthy diet.