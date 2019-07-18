Close

FALSE STARS

National awards not for people without integrity, sycophants

The president should withdraw awards given to corrupt people in government

In Summary

• Corrupt people should not keep national commendations and should be compelled to leave office. 

• National Awards Committee should scrutinise everyone before awarding them. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
18 July 2019 - 04:00
President Uhuru Kenyatta confers the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) award to Rachel Ruto in recognition of her distinguished and outstanding service
Orders, decorations and medals of our nation should not be wasted on people without integrity.

Lousy, bogus, political sycophants, the corrupt, dishonest and heavy drunkards should not be awarded any national honours.

The commendations should only be awarded to people who do good things for the country. The National Awards Committee based should avoid picking false stars who don’t deserve any decorations.

The President should also withdraw those national recognition commendations from those who abuse them. 

Mombasa 

