National awards not for people without integrity, sycophants

Orders, decorations and medals of our nation should not be wasted on people without integrity.

Lousy, bogus, political sycophants, the corrupt, dishonest and heavy drunkards should not be awarded any national honours.

The commendations should only be awarded to people who do good things for the country. The National Awards Committee based should avoid picking false stars who don’t deserve any decorations.

The President should also withdraw those national recognition commendations from those who abuse them.

Mombasa