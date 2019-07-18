Fast-track probe at NHIF for night services to resume

The probe on the National Health Insurance Fund is long overdue. We can only hope the probe is not a public show and that a change will be seen.

It is easy to glorify NHIF and its services at face value but deep down, Kenyans are suffering. It is high time we demanded non-mediocre services. Many people don’t even know you cant use NHIF at night because ‘there are no staff to process claims at NHIF’.

So patients, out of desperation are left with an option to either pay cash at the hospitals or wait until the next morning when NHIF staff get to work to process their claims.

Nairobi