KAMUNGE REPORT

Public not involved in inclusion of CBC to reforms in 2012

CS has said CBC is unstoppable because 'a lot of taxpayers' money has been sunk in the project'

In Summary

• In 2008, the ministry set up a task force to make report on education reforms, state accepted most of their recommendations. 

• Team formed by 2012 ministry included adoption of CBC without public participation. 

by John Ngimor
17 July 2019 - 04:00
Basic Education PS during the launch of the #CBCApril training for 1,200 education officials in Murang'a on May 6
RECONSIDER: Basic Education PS during the launch of the #CBCApril training for 1,200 education officials in Murang'a on May 6
In 2008, the Ministry of Education set up a task force on Re-alignment of Education Sector to the Constitution of Kenya. The task force was chaired by renowned educationist James Kamunge. Stakeholders including teachers, parents, university lecturers and students gave their views.

The Kamunge Report was presented to then Minister of Education Prof Sam Ongeri. It is reported that the government accepted most of its recommendations. In 2012, then Minister for Education, late Mutula Kilonzo, established a team to steer the reform process. This is the team that, without public participation, included the adoption of CBC.

In the same year, the minister requested the team to design the National Education Sector Plan intended to actualise the Kamunge Report. The report and the National Education Sector Plan do not mention CBC, they recommended harmonisation of education systems in the East African Community countries.

 

In light of the above, it is my considered opinion that, first, it is pointless to seek views from Kenyans on CBC which they did not recommend in the first place. The ministry should immediately abandon CBC and revert to the 8-4-4 system notwithstanding the view of the Cabinet secretary that CBC is unstoppable because “a huge amount of taxpayers’ money has so far been sunk in this endeavour”.

The ministry should also set up a commission led by educationists to review the current system taking cognisance of the Kamunge Report followed by the collection of views from the stakeholders and come up with either a revised 8-4-4 system or any other that addresses Kenya’s aspirations. Our educationists owe Kenya an appropriate and acceptable system of education for posterity.

Kapenguria 

