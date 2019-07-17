Close

INTERVENE EARLY

Outlaw bullying to protect victims from permanent scars

Recently, the story of a Form 2 student, 15, made headlines after he suffered brain damage from bullies

In Summary

• Bullies divert attention from themselves by projecting their weaknesses on others. 

• Bullying does not end in school, it happens at home, workplaces and political forum. 

by Veronica onjoro
Star Blogs
17 July 2019 - 04:00
Illustration of bullying
DEPRESSION: Illustration of bullying
Image: COURTESY

There was a horrific story of a 15-year-old Form 2 student at Nairobi School who was allegedly brutally assaulted to the extent of suffering brain damage.

The student, who is said to have been beaten by prefects, is to undergo brain surgery after a medical examination revealed fluid in the brain. His condition deteriorated leading to his withdrawal from school.

The case has ignited a huge debate in Kenya. Bullies hide their own weakness and find a weakness in others to expose and take the attention off themselves. Bullying at home triggers bullying in school and workplaces.

It stays with us years after school. Early intervention is advised as bullying leaves a permanent mark on victims. It should be added to the list of offences in Kenyan law.

Mombasa 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Veronica onjoro
Star Blogs
17 July 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Regulate betting companies but don't close them down
    5d ago Leader

  2. Duty-free maize is bad for the farmer
    15h ago Leader

  3. Only tax-compliant betting firms should be spared closure
    17h ago Star Blogs

  4. Prof Mbithi’s exit from Uon should be treated with dignity
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Treat wildlife trafficking like drugs trade
    17h ago Columnists

Latest Videos