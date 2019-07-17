Outlaw bullying to protect victims from permanent scars

There was a horrific story of a 15-year-old Form 2 student at Nairobi School who was allegedly brutally assaulted to the extent of suffering brain damage.

The student, who is said to have been beaten by prefects, is to undergo brain surgery after a medical examination revealed fluid in the brain. His condition deteriorated leading to his withdrawal from school.

The case has ignited a huge debate in Kenya. Bullies hide their own weakness and find a weakness in others to expose and take the attention off themselves. Bullying at home triggers bullying in school and workplaces.

It stays with us years after school. Early intervention is advised as bullying leaves a permanent mark on victims. It should be added to the list of offences in Kenyan law.

