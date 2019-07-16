Efforts to follow up on handshake will prevent another rift

Majority of Kenyans cheered the move by the move by Opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to put their differences aside and spearhead a cohesive nation.

We didn’t understand much on the terms of the agreement but we gladly accepted the peace that resulted from the truce especially after the 2017 elections. The two leaders should make more follow up efforts not to be a source of another division in the country. It is evident the Building Bridges Initiative has generated political interests.

The BBI team is yet to release its report but the strategic messages being sent to the electorate may just be the recommendations we are waiting for. If the handshake is well intended, then let it not be a tool for breeding animosity and ethnicity.

Kakamega