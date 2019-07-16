Close

FUELED COHESION

Efforts to follow up on handshake will prevent another rift

Building Bridges Initiative has sparked political interest in leaders but has created positivity among Kenyans

In Summary

• Kenyans cheered the move even without a complete understanding of the details. 

• BBI task force should bring all leaders on board with a report to prevent it from being a tool for breeding animosity. 

by ORUCHO BONFACE T
Star Blogs
16 July 2019 - 04:00
Raila Odinga shares a piece of cake with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa
Raila Odinga shares a piece of cake with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa
Majority of Kenyans cheered the move by the move by Opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to put their differences aside and spearhead a cohesive nation.

We didn’t understand much on the terms of the agreement but we gladly accepted the peace that resulted from the truce especially after the 2017 elections. The two leaders should make more follow up efforts not to be a source of another division in the country. It is evident the Building Bridges Initiative has generated political interests.

The BBI team is yet to release its report but the strategic messages being sent to the electorate may just be the recommendations we are waiting for. If the handshake is well intended, then let it not be a tool for breeding animosity and ethnicity.

Kakamega 

