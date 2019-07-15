Taxman’s plan to tax water shows a nation headed South

Missed tax targets cannot warrant a tax on water.

How can the taxman be so desperate after missing the revenue target to tax pure drinking water? The Kenya Revenue Authority can go for alcoholic drinks, cosmetics or even beverages like soda, juice but not the natural commodity like drinking water.

Whether the water is packed in jerrycans containers, in plastics jugs, cups, glasses or in bottles, water should not be taxed. Water is a necessity that all living organisms on earth depend on to live.

The taxman should find other ways to recover from missed targets.

Mombasa