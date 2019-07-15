Close

RAID ON BEVERAGES

Taxman’s plan to tax water shows a nation headed South

KRA's missed targets have put them in a desperate situation if they are taxing drinking water

• KRA should go for alcoholic drinks, cosmetics or even beverages like soda, juice but not drinking water. 

• Missed revenue targets are not an excuse to tax something our bodies are made up of. 

by JUSTIN N. NKARANGA
15 July 2019 - 04:00
The KRA headquarters at the Times Towers
ECOMONIC HAVOC: The KRA headquarters at the Times Towers
Image: FILE

Missed tax targets cannot warrant a tax on water.

How can the taxman be so desperate after missing the revenue target to tax pure drinking water? The Kenya Revenue Authority can go for alcoholic drinks, cosmetics or even beverages like soda, juice but not the natural commodity like drinking water.

Whether the water is packed in jerrycans containers, in plastics jugs, cups, glasses or in bottles, water should not be taxed. Water is a necessity that all living organisms on earth depend on to live.

The taxman should find other ways to recover from missed targets.

 

Mombasa 

News
News
Star Blogs
