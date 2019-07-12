Close

NO CURFEW

Police should stop harassing women found out at night

There is no declared curfew in the town and women too can walk the streets at night

In Summary

• Police officers should go for the men abetting prostitution, not any woman on the street. 

• Even the sex workers are out making a living, except its not a decent one. 

by JUSTIN N. NKARANGA
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00
Commercial sex workers on a Nairobi street on April 4
ARE NOT RAPISTS: Commercial sex workers on a Nairobi street on April 4
Image: FILE

A sex worker does not force any man to go to bed with her. Thika is a fast growing town; the beauty of a fast developing city comes with beautiful twilights as flowers and decorations.

Police should refrain from carrying swoops on any girl walking on the streets of Thika, especially at night. They should instead go for men who abet the act, and the culprits must be caught in the act.

There’s no curfew declared in Thika. It allows freedom of movement 24/7 and the only crime those women are committing is not having more decent jobs. Innocent women are suffering at the hands of police officers just for being out past dark.

This does not make them guilty of any crime. Officers are just taking advantage of their position of power to instil fear in our women.

More:

Mwingi women protest against drugs, prostitution

Protesters say three women sell bhang, miraa and alcohol during the day.
Counties
6 days ago

Urban survival: Sh50 enough to get you bath, roof over your head

The cheapest place that allows for both day and night accommodation is infested with bedbugs
Counties
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N. NKARANGA
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Central Bank correct to regulate digital lenders
    1d ago Leader

  2. Spare Ruto the crap in Itumbi saga
    2d ago Columnists

  3. Sonko needs to contain the noise, madness in his city
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Gullibility of most Kenyans will lead them to early graves
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Copy London to ease Nairobi traffic jams
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos