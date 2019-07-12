Joho’s road projects ease traffic, make Mombasa serene

The recent completion of Changamwe Road has eased traffic in the coastal city. Mombasa, which is a top tourist destination, has in the past seen motorists get stuck in heavy traffic snarl-ups due to the poor state of roads.

A 30-minute drive from the suburbs of the city would take up to three hours for residents to reach their homes. Millions of shillings are lost in such instances and the economy is slowed down. Motorists coming from Nairobi, Taita Taveta and beyond, would be stranded in traffic and their goods not reaching the market.

Passengers plying the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway complained severally that they spent long hours on the road. However, that is not the case today. Governor Hassan Joho has taken up a key role in upgrading the city with improved road networks and systems. Most of the estate roads are tarmacked and feeder roads are in good condition. Unlike most of his counterparts, he has taken drastic measures to keep the county at par.

No more garbage heaps at Kibarani which was used as a garbage disposal point causing a lot of harm to marine life. Mid last year, he spearheaded the beautification process by giving a two-week ultimatum for buildings in the CBD to be painted white and blue. When we visited the county in this year’s Easter holiday, we were shocked by the state of the art Dongo-Kundu Bypass on which motorists enjoy the 17km stretch jam-free.

Residents, motorists, passengers and tourists now have a reason to smile about the ongoing expansion of the Makupa causeway and the Mikindani interchange. Bad roads hindered the easy movement of goods to and from the mainland. When completed, the road network will boost economic activities.

Nairobi