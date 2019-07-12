Close

LOTTERY COMMERCIALS

Frequent radio and TV adverts annoy more than entertain

An advert can take up to 15-20 minutes of a programme

In Summary

• Advertisements are lately taking up more time than the programmes. 

• Kenyans want to be entertained, but some adverts are nothing but annoying. 

by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00
A lottery winner receives a dummy check
TOO MANY: A lottery winner receives a dummy check
Image: MOSES MWANGI

TV and radio educate, inform, update and it are essential in everyone’s life. In addition to being a powerful means of communication, they also entertain. But lately, commercials have taken more of radio and TV time.

The adverts can take up to 15-20 minutes of one programme. Although adverts make profits for stations, they have become a pain in the neck of Kenyans. Loud adverts how a person will spend money if they won millions are not what Kenyans want to listen to several times a day.

Stations should reduce adverts and disburse more useful information.

More:

High Court quashes ban on betting adverts

Mandate of regulating advertisement of gambling lies with county governments.
News
1 month ago

Court suspends ban on betting adverts

Musician had sued, saying he earns a living from endorsing brands.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Central Bank correct to regulate digital lenders
    1d ago Leader

  2. Spare Ruto the crap in Itumbi saga
    2d ago Columnists

  3. Sonko needs to contain the noise, madness in his city
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Gullibility of most Kenyans will lead them to early graves
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Copy London to ease Nairobi traffic jams
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos