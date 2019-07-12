Frequent radio and TV adverts annoy more than entertain

TV and radio educate, inform, update and it are essential in everyone’s life. In addition to being a powerful means of communication, they also entertain. But lately, commercials have taken more of radio and TV time.

The adverts can take up to 15-20 minutes of one programme. Although adverts make profits for stations, they have become a pain in the neck of Kenyans. Loud adverts how a person will spend money if they won millions are not what Kenyans want to listen to several times a day.

Stations should reduce adverts and disburse more useful information.