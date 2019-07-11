Close

Sonko needs to contain the noise, madness in his city

Innocent citizens are robbed without anyone hearing their calls for help over the city madness

• Touts calling for passengers loudly and loud music from shops are scaring tourists away. 

• Shop owners must be taught how to go about sourcing for customers politely. 

by Veronica Onjoro
11 July 2019 - 05:00
A file photo of matatus along Tom Mboya Avenue in Nairobi
CITY IN THE SUN: A file photo of matatus along Tom Mboya Avenue in Nairobi
Image: JACK OWUOR

A visit to Nairobi county along the CBD finds that there is loud music blaring from the shops and matatus on the streets.

County inspectorate should control traders and touts calling for customers at the top of their voices. They are scaring tourists. There are loudspeakers in tech shops temporarily deafening citizens trying to make their way around the capital.

This is not civilisation. Shop owners must be taught how to source for customers politely. This is how innocent citizens are robbed without anyone hearing their calls for help over the city madness.

 

