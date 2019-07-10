Millet chocolate trader deserved more local support

When the Star published a feature about a youthful innovator from Busia, I thought the leaders in the county would support her initiative.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition and Food Engineering in 2012, Etyang Ikarede, 31, tried unsuccessfully to get a job.

She resorted to self-employment, making chocolate from millet and other locally available products. It has a market in the US, but she is unable to satisfy that market because of stringent regulations.

Our leaders could provide a market for her product locally while realising some of the Big Four agenda.

Nairobi