Close

REDUCE UNSAFE ABORTIONS

Let’s use skilled birth attendants for lower maternal mortality

Gains made in childhood improve adolescent health and outcomes at adolescence

In Summary

• Kenya has 362 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. 

• The unmet need for family planning and limited access to life-saving maternal and child health interventions prevents safe maternal health.

by Daniel Otieno
Star Blogs
10 July 2019 - 05:00
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta launches the maternity wing at Hola Referral Hospital in Tana River during the launch of the 44th Beyond Zero Mobile clinic
MATERNAL HEALTH: First Lady Margaret Kenyatta launches the maternity wing at Hola Referral Hospital in Tana River during the launch of the 44th Beyond Zero Mobile clinic
Image: Alphonce Gari

Inadequate delivery by skilled birth attendants, the unmet need for family planning and limited access to life-saving maternal and child health interventions prevents safe maternal health.

Kenya has 362 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. To prevent deaths of women and children and also ensure these groups are free from HIV, there is a need for evidence-based data that will guide prevention activities in these groups.

For instance, counties should make data on antenatal visits available. Counties should also invest in delivery through skilled birth attendants.

 

Naya Kenya 

MORE:

Even trained nurses seek traditional birth attendant despite link to HIV spread

TheJubilee administration made maternal healthcare free in 2013 to encourage women to deliver babies in hospitals and thus reduce maternal ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Daniel Otieno
Star Blogs
10 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Millet chocolate trader deserved more local support
    2h ago Star Blogs

  2. Spare Ruto the crap in Itumbi saga
    4h ago Columnists

  3. Uhuru, Ruto tension misleading voters’ political direction
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. MPs’ call for night allowances selfish, out to press Wanjiku
    3h ago Star Blogs

  5. Be wary of unchecked online betting
    4h ago Columnists

Latest Videos