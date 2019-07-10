Let’s use skilled birth attendants for lower maternal mortality

Inadequate delivery by skilled birth attendants, the unmet need for family planning and limited access to life-saving maternal and child health interventions prevents safe maternal health.

Kenya has 362 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. To prevent deaths of women and children and also ensure these groups are free from HIV, there is a need for evidence-based data that will guide prevention activities in these groups.

For instance, counties should make data on antenatal visits available. Counties should also invest in delivery through skilled birth attendants.

Naya Kenya