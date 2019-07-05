Close

GAMBLING MENACE

There are no sure bets, just money lost taking chances

Youths should be told the truth about gambling, they lack guidance to lead meaningful lives

• Biggest problem in the world is the lack of true information to guide the young generation. 

• Betting is coveting wealth and coveting is evil and bet wins are evil money. 

by TIMOTHY MULI MAKASA
05 July 2019 - 04:00
Gambling machines that were impounded in Voi, Taita Taveta county, last year on June 6
Image: SOLOMON MUINGI

Most people don’t know why they should gamble, with many finding guilt in betting.

Betting is coveting wealth and coveting is evil and bet wins are evil money. Young people have an opportunity to make an honest living but the world is not giving then information.

The biggest problem in the world is not lack of morals, poor teaching, poverty or Westernisation; it is lack of true information. It is high time we told young people the need to run away from irresponsible betting.

 

This is a collective responsibility for parents, teachers and peers to help our youth who are lost to gambling and give them a chance to clean up their lives and make something of themselves.

No bet is ever a sure bet, and money is lost thinking ‘this could be the one big win’. It almost never is.

Betting shops make huge profits from youth addicted to gambling

A whole generation is spending thousands a day in search of elusive riches.
2 months ago
