MASQUERADED POLITICS

Voters read secret politics in project checks by leaders

Embrace Movement is really a group of Kieleweke women supporters who 'crusade for peace'

In Summary

• Leaders accompanying Matiang'i on tours are endorsing him for president. 

• President Uhuru has streesed severally on the need to focus on development. 

by Odhiambo Jamwa
04 July 2019 - 04:00
'Team Embrace Mashinani' leaders during a peace rally at Kabarnet, Baringo
PEACE DRIVE?: 'Team Embrace Mashinani’ leaders during a peace rally at Kabarnet, Baringo
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

There seems to be a secret code in a section of government that civil servants and state officers should engage in secret campaigns portrayed as development meetings.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i has been on a whirlwind tour of Kisii and Nyamira accompanied by a coterie of political leaders from those areas who speak on his behalf by endorsing him for president come 2022.

Another government officer in sustained political campaigns, though couched as unity drive, is Rachel Shebesh. Embrace Movement, a group patronaged by Shebesh is the women league of Kieleweke.

They project themselves as peace crusaders but have no time for anybody opposed to the idea of their known political godfathers whose work they so fervently undertake.

Economic and political analyst 

