Voters read secret politics in project checks by leaders

There seems to be a secret code in a section of government that civil servants and state officers should engage in secret campaigns portrayed as development meetings.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i has been on a whirlwind tour of Kisii and Nyamira accompanied by a coterie of political leaders from those areas who speak on his behalf by endorsing him for president come 2022.

Another government officer in sustained political campaigns, though couched as unity drive, is Rachel Shebesh. Embrace Movement, a group patronaged by Shebesh is the women league of Kieleweke.

They project themselves as peace crusaders but have no time for anybody opposed to the idea of their known political godfathers whose work they so fervently undertake.

Economic and political analyst