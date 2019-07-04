Close

NOT ON THE SAME PAGE

Citizens at risk of being divided by succession politics

Parliamentarians themselves have drawn clear lines between themselves based on whom they support in government

• Recent assassination claims paint a dark image of the cabinet and government. 

• Leaders constantly telling each other to refrain from premature campaigns but citizens can read between thrie lines. 

by Orucho Bonface
04 July 2019 - 04:00
Woes surrounding the government may be silently affecting the perception of the citizenry towards the state.

The President has been heard on several occasions telling leaders to stop early politics. The recent assassination claims paint a dark image of the government. Cabinet is divided and so is the ruling party.

Parliamentarians have drawn a clear line between themselves based on whom they support and Kenyans are slowly being divided.

If nothing is done to restore the relationship among leaders, we will pay the cost of reconstructing a divided nation.

Masinde Muliro 

