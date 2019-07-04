Citizens at risk of being divided by succession politics

Woes surrounding the government may be silently affecting the perception of the citizenry towards the state.

The President has been heard on several occasions telling leaders to stop early politics. The recent assassination claims paint a dark image of the government. Cabinet is divided and so is the ruling party.

Parliamentarians have drawn a clear line between themselves based on whom they support and Kenyans are slowly being divided.

If nothing is done to restore the relationship among leaders, we will pay the cost of reconstructing a divided nation.

Masinde Muliro