SUCCESSION POLITICS

Our leaders have forgotten why we put them in office

They are challenging the electorate instead of serving them as they were elected to do

In Summary

• Our leaders have little to show off in development track records.

• Political class too focused on who will clinch power in 2022. 

by Oluchina Antony
Star Blogs
03 July 2019 - 05:00
Citizens at a rally
The recent report by Infotrack on how Kenyans feel about the state of the nation in leadership management is partially true.

The root cause of such a negative picture towards the government is the 2022 politics. Our leaders have little to show off in development track records. Staging premature campaigns and divisive political motives leave citizens contemplating reforms.

Ministers are busy in hotels discussing how ‘mtu wetu’ will clinch to power. Our leaders should stop challenging voters and instead formulate policies which will help the common Kenyan.

 

Emuhaya 

