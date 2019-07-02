Close

SHORTAGE OF PROFESSIONALS

Low-level primary healthcare to blame for maternal deaths

These aspects play an important role in increasing or reducing cases of unsafe abortion

• It includes maternal and child healthcare and family planning, health education and disease control, immunisation. 

• We must also address the inadequacy of specialised healthcare providers. 

by DANIEL OTIENO
02 July 2019 - 05:00
Generic Photo of pregnant woman on Reducing Unsafe abortion topic. PHOTO/Courtesy
The World Health Organization predicts that the global deficit of skilled healthcare professionals will reach 12.9 million by 2035.

This deficit is likely to increase morbidity and mortality associated with unsafe abortion. Several factors contribute to high cases of unsafe abortion in rural areas including low-level primary healthcare in rural areas.

Primary Health Care includes maternal and child healthcare and family planning, health education and disease control.

These aspects play an important role in increasing or reducing cases of unsafe abortion.

 

