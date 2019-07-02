Fury with political class means nothing if we still elect them

Every time a scandal erupts, Kenyans do not spare an opportunity to express their disappointment with the ruling regime, even going as far as suggesting to send them packing come election time, but we seldom see a new kid on the block.

This fury with the political class customarily ends in social media, entertainment joints and street forums (Bunge La Mwananchi) as the cycle of skullduggery continues unabated. The Jubilee government has been accused of failing in its war against high-level graft and not meeting peoples’ expectations in both its 2013 and 2017 campaign manifestos.

While these Kenyans would wax lyrical about state failure to resuscitate the economy, the people they have as alternatives to Jubilee government leave a lot to be desired. They are either still serving in the same Jubilee government they feel should be shown the door or are working in cooperation with it. Some will tell you that they are rooting for DP William Ruto while others would vote for Raila Odinga at any opportunity. Others have suggested that they want Interior CS Fred Matiang’i while some, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka or his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

Supporters of Matiang’i are dishonest and politically insensitive to the issues bedevilling the country when they propose him as their best bet for the presidency; the man under whose watch the police brutalised opposition demonstrators in the last election, unmindful of the public outcry.

Kenyans should understand that a change in leadership will not come when they are still mired in ‘our tribesman’ philosophy. History has proven that people who hail from regions that have produced presidents suffer from the same problems as others.

@ApolloJoab