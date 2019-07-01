Scrap the Finance secretary's budget speech

June 13 marked the ninth time a Finance Cabinet secretary delivered the budget speech before the National Assembly since we adopted the 2010 Constitution.

By now, it should have occurred to someone in government that there is something deeply anachronistic about this exercise. The new Constitution adopted a presidential system of government: It fully separated the Executive from the Legislature and transferred ultimate authority on the budget to the Legislature.

It boggles the mind why we still have a member of the Executive declaring the budget to Parliament in such a formalistic ceremony.

It makes sense to have a ministerial budget speech in a parliamentary system of government, where both the Executive and Legislature are constituted from one body and the Finance minister is, therefore, a government MP.

The Finance minister’s speech represents a budget that is virtually guaranteed to pass, since the government by definition enjoys a whipped majority in the House. Failure to pass a budget in the House is seen as a loss of confidence in the government and in many cases leads to the dissolution of Parliament and a fresh round of elections.

Contrast that with a presidential system, where the executive and legislative functions are vested in completely separate bodies, with the Legislature retaining ultimate say in putting the budget together.