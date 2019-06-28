State should provide free public internet in all major towns

There is a shortfall in the provision of the internet in major cities.

As we focus on the Big Four agenda, there is also a need to lay focus on the provision of public internet connection all over the country, with a key interest in major cities and town.

This will foster the growth of more businesses hence improving the national tax grid. This is, however, a task that the ICT ministry led by Joe Mucheru needs to invest heavily in.

Thorough research is important to assure that no infiltration will be experienced by users since hackers will be on the move to attain maximum benefit.

Writer and blogger