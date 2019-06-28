Close

'DEVELOPMENT GROUPINGS'

If not assassination, there secret agenda in CSs’ private meets

Even if the claims are true, the attendees should have received meeting agenda in advance

In Summary

• Cohesion efforts will be destroyed if leaders start holding small regional meetings. 

• President Uhuru directed that all government meetings be held in government offices. 

by Odhiambo Jamwa
28 June 2019 - 04:00
Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Industrialization), Cecily Kariuki (Health), James Gicheru (ICT) and Permanent Secretaries Joseph Njoroge (Energy) and Jerome Ochieng (ICT) leave DCI headquarters in Nairobi on June 24
CLAIMS OF PLOT: Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Industrialization), Cecily Kariuki (Health), James Gicheru (ICT) and Permanent Secretaries Joseph Njoroge (Energy) and Jerome Ochieng (ICT) leave DCI headquarters in Nairobi on June 24
Image: GEORGE OWITI

It is highly disturbing that the country should be treated to bizarre news of the alleged deputy president’s assassination plot by certain individuals in government.

Reports that certain civil servants and state officers claim to have been given the mandate by the President to chart the development course of their region is a worrying trend that must be nipped before the civil service becomes a tribal conclave. What then is the work of the people’s representatives? 

What happens to the other areas not represented in such offices? President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record having ordered that all government meetings be held in the government offices. The President himself must bring this a stop before it pervades the whole country to a disastrous end.

Economic and political analyst 

Was the Ruto assassination plot letter fake?

Ruto is reported to have raised the matter with President Uhuru who then asked the DCI to investigate the claims.
2 days ago
