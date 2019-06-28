If not assassination, there secret agenda in CSs’ private meets

It is highly disturbing that the country should be treated to bizarre news of the alleged deputy president’s assassination plot by certain individuals in government.

Reports that certain civil servants and state officers claim to have been given the mandate by the President to chart the development course of their region is a worrying trend that must be nipped before the civil service becomes a tribal conclave. What then is the work of the people’s representatives?

What happens to the other areas not represented in such offices? President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record having ordered that all government meetings be held in the government offices. The President himself must bring this a stop before it pervades the whole country to a disastrous end.

Economic and political analyst