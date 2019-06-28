Human rights-based approach to countering violent extremism

The idea of county action plans was first conceived by Haki Africa in 2016. That year, Haki Africa worked closely with the office of the county commissioner through the Office of the President and governor of Mombasa to mobilise Mombasa stakeholders to come together and contribute ideas on how to counter radicalisation and extremism in the county. Technical expertise for Mombasa was provided by Malaika Foundation under the chairmanship of Dr Steve Ouma Akoth.

Soon thereafter, other counties at the Coast, including Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu, emulated Mombasa’s example and also began to develop their own action plans. As Mombasa struggled with the challenge of bringing county leadership together and other problems a major city faces, these other counties were able to finalise their action plans faster. Kwale then became the first county to launch its action plan with the support of Huria.

The development of RCAPs was informed by the human rights approach to countering violent extremism. The approach recognises that Article 29 (d) of the Constitution provides for the right to security by stating that, “Every person has the right to freedom and security of the person which includes the right not to be subjected to any form of violence from either public or private sources.”

Further, Article 3 (1) provides that, “Every person has an obligation to respect, uphold and defend this Constitution”. Based on the Constitution, therefore, every person has the right to security and to defend that right. Thus, the involvement of communities and all stakeholders in the development of county action plans is keeping with their right to security as guaranteed in the Constitution.

The county action plans adopt a non-coercive approach that recognises the important role of each stakeholder in countering violent extremism. It is a welcome break from the past where the state only used force. Although force is sometimes necessary to stop terrorists in combat, such as the 14 Riverside attack, largely the best way to counter violent ideologies is through counter narratives and winning hearts and minds of those targeted for recruitment into terror groups.

In developing the 47 action plans, key individuals must be acknowledged. They include Dr Martin Kimani, director of NCTC, and Dr Steve Ouma Akoth, director of Malaika Foundation. Others are Njenga Miiri, Japheth Oluoch Ogola, Tom Adala, Benson Ngeywa, Hussein Khalid, Yusuf Lule, Linus Ofware, Esther Ngure, Kevin Munge and David Agawo. Not forgetting Lilian Atieno, Joshua Okoth, Gabriel Odhiambo, Naomi Nelima, Isaiah Barasa, Vincent Owino, Esther Mwikali and Yasah Musa.