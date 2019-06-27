I really used to hate hearing “women are their own worst enemies”. I always thought society was conditioning us to think of each other as enemies. As I grow older and wiser I dare say, I’m saddened by the truth that saying denotes.

Women, what did you do to the gods surely?

So this past weekend was International Widows Day. (I wonder if widows in waiting also get a day? Anyway!) The harrowing stories young widows had to tell. Wacha tu! We used to be told that as long as there were women somewhere, you could expect compassion. Seems we were being told a fair bit of fairy-tales.

Once a woman’s husband dies, the leader of the hyenas wanting whatever little or much the dead man left is usually his mother. If she is not there, his sisters. How can women, who have carried children and given birth, allow their dead kin’s children to suffer? It is usually justified with the “she killed him” nonsense. You know African men do not just die, their wives kill them. They usually have sophisticated methods these wives. For example, car accidents, cancer, heart attack caused by Viagra, to mention but a few.

Let us just say for argument's sake that she managed to kill him by giving him a young girlfriend whom he died on top of, because these things happen. What about his children? Your grandchildren, your nieces and nephews? Do they stop being your blood?