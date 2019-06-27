Stars to do better with more support in big away matches

Our Sports ministry and other tycoons should consider availing highly discounted air tickets to those of us wishing to go to Cairo to cheer and give moral support to Harambee Stars.

Very often we notice that when teams from small countries like Namibia and Madagascar play away matches, hundreds of their supporters fill speculators’ stands, singing and waving miniature flags of those countries.

Our team goes out like lone rangers, only cheered by reserve players. I believe we can do more by having many fans accompany our team.

Mombasa