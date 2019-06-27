Close

Stars to do better with more support in big away matches

Other countries' teams are accompanied by thousands of fans who cheer them on in other countries

• Kenya lost to Algeria 0-2 due to a sluggish start and apparent stage fright. 

• Our team goes like lone rangers only to be cheered by reserve players and a few high-profile individuals. 

by AGGREY KULALI
27 June 2019 - 05:00
Harambee stars' defender Musa Mohammed (L) wheels away from Ismael Gonzalez and David Owino during a training session at Moi Kasarani
Image: ERICK BARASA

Our Sports ministry and other tycoons should consider availing highly discounted air tickets to those of us wishing to go to Cairo to cheer and give moral support to Harambee Stars.

Very often we notice that when teams from small countries like Namibia and Madagascar play away matches, hundreds of their supporters fill speculators’ stands, singing and waving miniature flags of those countries.

Our team goes out like lone rangers, only cheered by reserve players. I believe we can do more by having many fans accompany our team.

 

Mombasa 

