Matiang’i record gives him a chance at top seat if he ran

The latest media reports [DN, June 24] have indicated that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been making frequent visits to his home counties of Gusiiland.

When invited to speak at different functions, he would always urge the Kisii community to unite and speak in one voice. Besides Chief Justice David Maraga, the CS is perceived to be the senior most and respected public figure in the region. Perhaps this explains why the media is now suggesting that he is a man on a mission with his eye trained on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sometimes back when the media sought his comments on whether he harbours these ambitions, he just laughed and said the law does not allow him to dabble in politics. However, it is no longer secret that his name would always prop up when Kenyans across the country talk succession politics. This brings me to the question.

Does he stand a chance of winning if he ran? He can pull a surprise. My position is informed by the views of the majority of Kenyans, including those backing DP Ruto’s bid. This is what they say, ‘Matiang’i is best suited to succeed Kenyatta. If he runs, we will vote for him. They would refer to his track record stating that he is courageous, focused and a true servant of the people. Also, we have never heard him being associated with corruption or any other heinous crime’.

A section of the MPs pushing his agenda has been driving a narrative that if Uhuru fails to deliver on his promises, the DP would not be blamed. This is wishful and unreasonable thinking. Kenyans are not fools. Ruto is on record stating that apart from being a chief adviser to the President, he was coordinating the implementation of government projects. So, he has also failed.

Political analyst and blogger