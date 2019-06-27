Close

INCLUSIVITY

Make youths part of issues affecting their sexual health

They should be empowered to exercise their rights as adults especially in issues relating to their sexual, reproductive health

• Young people experience different sexual and reproductive health concerns including forced marriage and unintended sexual advances. 

• Equipping them with skills will improve their reproductive health. 

by PURITY NTHIANA
27 June 2019 - 04:00
Citizens at a rally
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH: Citizens at a rally
Image: DANIEL ONYANCHA

Young people experience different sexual and reproductive health concerns ranging from forced marriage to unintended sexual advances, inaccessibility to the highest attainable standard of health as enshrined in the Constitution. 

Equipping young people with skills will improve their reproductive health. These skills include young people in planning and implementation for interventions relating to their reproductive health and well being.

They benefit by gaining learning skills such as teamwork, negotiating, problem-solving and influencing. Opportunities to participate in decision making will increase young people’s health and also reduce teen pregnancies and unsafe abortion.

The youth should have increased awareness about policies and harness their innovative ideas.

Naya Kenya 

