We need the very ‘inferior’ courses we want to scrap

What matters is how the courses are taught and what graduates do with their degrees

In Summary

• We should forget about politics for now and deal with the issue of university courses. 

• Universities have a mandate of shaping thinkers in whatever field. 

by S.R ATHEMBO ONYURO
26 June 2019 - 04:00
Education CS George Magoha
DON'T SCARP THEM: Education CS George Magoha
Image: JACK OWUOR

The most important debate Kenyans should be engaged in at the moment is whether some universities should be merged and also whether some courses offered at the very universities are inferior or superior.

Forget the nauseating Tangatanga, Kieleweke and 2020 succession shenanigans for the time being; the public needs solutions and answers regarding the future of their children attending and will attend public universities.

A course is a course. What matters is how the courses are taught and what graduates do with their degrees. Irrespective of the courses they offer, core values, mandate and function of universities is to churn out thinkers in different fields.

Today we will scrap the ‘inferior courses’ and tomorrow introduce them through the back door.

 

Kisumu 

