Dynasties vs hustlers is a lie

It is scandalous that State power has been confined to two tribes for 56 years in a Kenya of 43 communities. The dynasty propaganda, therefore, falls flat like the hustler hoax. The narrative hides about 60 years of skewed national power relations.

The dynasty narrative rides on low civic consciousness and mass poverty. Politicians, who are cuts from the old order in word and deed, do not want to redress these inequities. They exploit tension-generating inequalities for their survival.

For instance, when did the incumbent President become a dynast? Those who supported him in the 2002, 2013, and 2017 presidential elections have certainly realised he is cut from the wrong cloth. Really! And authors of the lie still claim respect for authority.

The Kikuyu-Kalenjin stranglehold on state power is the danger to national cohesion and a just socioeconomic order. Anything else is a diversion. But, it is also wrong to make the Kalenjin believe they are safe only with a homeboy as president.