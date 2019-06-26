Day of the African child gaining currency

The International Day of the African Child is finally receiving the attention it deserves in Kenya. From Friday, June 14 through the weekend, numerous events were held around the country to mark the day, which falls on June 16 every year.

Even though the continental campaign had set one theme, Humanitarian Action In Africa, Children’s Rights First, local education campaigners and children rights activists tailored the theme to meet Kenyan contexts, which helped highlight the impact of humanitarian crises on children even more powerfully.

By far the most impactful events were held in Nairobi slums, where campaigners organised plays, musical concerts and workshops to sensitise communities on the plight of vulnerable children. At two events I attended, in Baba Dogo and Korogocho, there was an outpouring of grassroots energy. Young and old, the residents came out to showcase the best of the slums.

In most of the Nairobi slums, poverty, insecurity, sexual violence and prevalent injustice interact to make life as rough as it can get. Millions of slum children are consigned to a life of hardship and deprivation, trapped in a vicious poverty cycle that provides them decrepit schools, insecure neighbourhoods and a disastrous criminal justice system.

To have a decent shot at life, slum children require awesome self-belief, character and mentoring to bridge the opportunity gap between them and their peers from stable families.