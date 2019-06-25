Close

KESSHA CONFERENCE

School heads should invite experts for talks in conferences

Students have learnt new tricks to sneak drugs into school in edibles, times have changed and heads don't know how to deal with a new generation

• Social media is fanning cases of drug use and unrest among students. 

• Principals should also meet with their staff to enlighten them on what they discussed. 

by Veronica onjoro
25 June 2019 - 04:00
Teachers during the 42 annual teachers conference at wild waters in Nyali, Mombasa June 23
SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE: Teachers during the 42 annual teachers conference at wild waters in Nyali, Mombasa June 23
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

There was a lot of deliberation at the secondary school heads’ conference ended recently in Mombasa but most emerging issues were not discussed. Some of these issues are missing students, death of students in schools, fire, drugs and pregnancies. 

Principals should invite experts in those fields to give them talks on these emerging issues. New tricks have emerged since 30-40 years ago when principals went to school. Therefore, it is prudent to be given the latest information by experts on how to curb these vices or problems during such conferences.

News
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Veronica onjoro
25 June 2019 - 04:00

