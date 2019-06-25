School heads should invite experts for talks in conferences

There was a lot of deliberation at the secondary school heads’ conference ended recently in Mombasa but most emerging issues were not discussed. Some of these issues are missing students, death of students in schools, fire, drugs and pregnancies.

Principals should invite experts in those fields to give them talks on these emerging issues. New tricks have emerged since 30-40 years ago when principals went to school. Therefore, it is prudent to be given the latest information by experts on how to curb these vices or problems during such conferences.