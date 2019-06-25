Entrenching STEM education in Africa

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Future of Jobs report, the roles that are set to experience increasing demand in 10 years include data analysts and scientists, software and applications developers, and e-commerce and social media specialists. These roles are significantly based on and enhanced by the use of technology.

The report further finds extensive evidence of an accelerating demand for a variety of wholly new specialist roles related to understanding and leveraging the latest emerging technologies, including AI and machine learning specialists, big data specialists, process automation experts, information security analysts, user experience and human-machine interaction designers, robotics engineers, and blockchain specialists.

If you critically analyse these roles, they all have a component of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) at the heart of their function. This goes further to show the critical position of STEM at the centre of Kenya’s ability to attain Vision 2030.

Yet Kenya, like most African countries, continues to face immense challenges in the field of STEM at all levels of education — primary, secondary and tertiary — in terms of performance, enrolment and gender disparity. Research into the declining quality of STEM across Africa has blamed this on challenges such as poverty, inadequate funding, lack of interest from students, unqualified or untrained teachers, inadequate learning aids and incessant strikes or industrial actions.