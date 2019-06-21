Taita Taveta hope lies in modern irrigation, farming

Taita Taveta is a county with huge potential due to its abundant mineral deposits and parks teeming with wildlife and birdlife. However, residents are dogged by high poverty levels and illiteracy.

With huge deposits of gemstones and industrial minerals, and more than 100 licensed prospectors and miners, current estimates indicate the county is one of the largest mineral producers in Kenya. It is home to Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks—two main tourist attractions.

The population was estimated to have increased to 345,800 by 2017, according to projections by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). Despite its abundant resources, the county is food insecure, which has fomented poverty and social inequalities.

Many parts of Taita Taveta continue to experience perennial crop failure due to drought and the inability of residents to adopt modern rain harvesting and farming methods.

Sixty-two percent of the county is occupied by the two parks and 26 percent is rangeland suitable for livestock rearing. This leaves a paltry 12 percent arable land, which is ravaged by drought aggravated by climate change.

Taita Taveta County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2013 -2017 indicates the hectarage under food and cash crop production is approximately 18,125 ha (44,787 acres) and 3,296 ha (8,144) respectively. This represents a mere 0.01 percent of the county’s arable land, which is estimated at 2,909.9km2 (719,051 acres).