Signposts indicating stalled projects a national shame

Everywhere you turn, there seems to be a stalled project—signposts with photos of governors alongside the area MCA at strategic places giving credit to the gracious financiers.

That is where the excitement ends. There is little to show for the signposts, they are mere public relations tools to manage our expectations. The only active projects are those funded by NG-CDF.

These signposts are an irritant, remain there from one electoral term to another. They end up becoming a menace to road users. What purpose do they serve? Nothing. They simply massage egos of self-serving leaders.

Why should an MCA mount a signpost to inform us s/he is putting murram on a road? Laughable!

Site offices, tractors and heavy machines are lying idly. The next time you will see contractors, supervisors and some activity on site will be in 2022 as the general election nears. For now, Kenyans are contending with poor or delayed services and inconveniences that come with unfinished projects.

The SGR was completed a record six months before deadline. Why should simple projects exceed their deadlines by years at the expense of taxpayers? There are too many projects but very little development. No sooner is one project launched that another one is initiated. They end up cannibalising each other.