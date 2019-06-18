Close

STIGMA

Support vulnerable groups to reduce cases of depression

People in the LGBTIQ group, people living with HIV/Aids and others are victimised and are hence more prone to depression

In Summary

• Comprehensive health education is needed and quality access to youth-friendly services is required. 

• Mental illness can be managed by a combination of medication and talk therapy. 

by PURITY NTHIANA
Star Blogs
18 June 2019 - 04:00
A file photo of a depression patient
VICTIMESED: A file photo of a depression patient
Image: AGENCIES

One out of five girls has had a mental health problem in Kenya. People living with HIV, drug addicts, poor people, those with disabilities and LGBTIQ  people are at greater risk of depression because they experience victimisation.

We should support these people in the best way possible to reduce stigma and drug addiction. Mental illness can make you miserable. Comprehensive health education is needed and quality access to youth-friendly services is required.

Mental illness can be managed by a combination of medication and talk therapy.

 

Naya Kenya 

