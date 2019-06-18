Support vulnerable groups to reduce cases of depression

One out of five girls has had a mental health problem in Kenya. People living with HIV, drug addicts, poor people, those with disabilities and LGBTIQ people are at greater risk of depression because they experience victimisation.

We should support these people in the best way possible to reduce stigma and drug addiction. Mental illness can make you miserable. Comprehensive health education is needed and quality access to youth-friendly services is required.

Mental illness can be managed by a combination of medication and talk therapy.

Naya Kenya