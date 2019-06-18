I'll always remain an Advocate of the High Court - Khaemba

Seventeen Years Ago, a rugged yet determined young man walked into the hallowed gates the School of Law at Parklands, University of Nairobi.

Extremely privileged to be taught law by distinguished scholars in the names of Profs J.B Ojwang, H.W. Okoth Ogendo, Hon Kivutha Kibwana, Dr. P.L.O Lumumba (by then) and Dr. Kindiki Kithure (as he then was,).

Four Years Later and after passing the requisite diploma at Kenya School of Law, I was admitted to the bar.

Kenya got not just another advocate, but a one BRYAN KHAEMBA.

That advocate is speaking to you today. Amidst a sea of challenges, I studied and passed law.

No one can take that away from me and no one will while I still have an ounce of energy left in me.

I am and always will be an advocate With Gods providence, I have served humanity and the legal profession in many positions of privilege hoisted to them by the confidence that my professional colleagues and Judiciary as an arm of government has had in my abilities and candour.

That confidence has not changed. I have acted firmly and at times so boldly to the chagrin of many, many still ask just where has this young man with the courage to further jurisprudence come from.

I have done so diligently and in keeping true to the greater duty placed before me as an arbiter. I have not betrayed the faith, I have and will continue to keep the promise.

Recently and predictably so, the foundations shook, despite the tremors, I still applied myself, interpreted what was before me and came to the very sombre conclusion that I had been constructively dismissed.

It is not in my place to resign, I did not resign, I simply saw through the labyrinth.

Seeing through the maze is why Law was, is and will always be my profession. In my acceptance of my current yet temporal position, I do so with no despair on my part.

I wish for none on your part for those to whom I remain a friend and a colleague. So what next? Many may want to ask, and me too I ask what next?

That I may not be too sure, but I take refuge in an umbrella emblazoned an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In this refuge, no one can pluck me out and not so easily in a journey that did not start just 17 years ago.

This train remains firmly on its tracks and it has been so for over 37 years, there is where it remains this night and in the many days to come.

I am and will always remain an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

Hon. Bryan Khaemba Advocate of the High Court of Kenya