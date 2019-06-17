Youth who heckled Chege highly likely sent by Tangatanga

I watched the drama that played out during the women leaders’ forum held at Kimorori in Kenol market.

At one point, Murang’a county Woman Representative Sabina Chege, the host, became emotional and fought back tears after it dawned on her that a group of youth had been planted to disrupt the event. One can understand why she behaved in this manner.

This was the first time she was hosting Team Embrace Kenya whose mission is to preach peace and unity across the country and support the development agenda. As such, all eyes were trained on her. The unruly youths, who appeared high on drugs and cheap illicit alcohol, left no doubt that they were pushing the agenda of Deputy President William Ruto. They started misbehaving when the Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki was concluding her speech.

While chanting Ruto’s slogans, the MP at one point brushed them aside when they asked her to pass their greetings to DP Ruto. When she stepped to calm the situation, Chege echoed her sentiments, saying they “were following the footsteps of our President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

We want to tell those eyeing the top seat that they stand no chance of succeeding him if they continued to show utter disrespect to him and fund activities aimed at embarrassing him”. In this forum, Sabina and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said the handshake has brought peace in the country. During that event, Sh1 billion was distributed to local women groups plus medical equipment valued at Sh37 billion. The youth groups also received cheques.

These funds were offered by the national government. Thousands of residents still showed up and the meeting went on as planned despite the plan to destroy it.

Political analyst and blogger