Ruling allowing abortion a step in the wrong direction

It was very sad when the five-Judge bench issued a decision that abortion can be procured. This is agreeing to the killing of Kenyan children. Although there are genuine cases of rape or incest, it is the decision of a person herself to decide to procure an abortion.

But leaving the door open for any woman who feels she can abort a child is wrong. Research found that one out of 10 children is born as a result of an unplanned pregnancy. This means so many children are at risk of being denied their right to life because there is a chance to do so with the ruling.