Ruling allowing abortion a step in the wrong direction

Research showed that one in 10 children are born as a result of unplanned pregnancy

In Summary

• Some women procure an abortion because of cases of rape and incest. 

• Ruling will lead women to procure abortions not for such cases but because they can. 

by Veronica Onjoro
17 June 2019 - 04:00
Activists during a protest against abortion in Kenya
PRO-LIFE: Activists during a protest against abortion in Kenya
It was very sad when the five-Judge bench issued a decision that abortion can be procured. This is agreeing to the killing of Kenyan children. Although there are genuine cases of rape or incest, it is the decision of a person herself to decide to procure an abortion.

But leaving the door open for any woman who feels she can abort a child is wrong. Research found that one out of 10 children is born as a result of an unplanned pregnancy. This means so many children are at risk of being denied their right to life because there is a chance to do so with the ruling.

