State House intruder should be pardoned due to mental state

A study done on mental health revealed that one in four people is mentally unstable.

On Monday, Brian Kibet Bera, a fifth-year Mechanical Engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology shot on his left shoulder as he attempted to scale State House wall. He is receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. His mother said he is mentally unstable.

Peer pressure may have contributed to his behaviour because nowadays young people have a ‘challenge’ to do stunts. There are people who lie to others to put them into problems. Peer pressure and the circle of friends determines a person’s behaviour.

Let the government pardon Brian and let this be a lesson to the youth to stop Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daredevil stunts.

Mombasa