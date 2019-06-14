Close

PEER PRESSURE

State House intruder should be pardoned due to mental state

He may have been misled by his peers, his mother said he has always been violent

In Summary

• Kibet's mother recalled that he used to get violent and threaten to kill his father, family members forcibly took him to hospital for treatment. 

• There are people that lie to others to put them in trouble, this may have been the case with Kibet. 

by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
14 June 2019 - 04:00
Brian Kibet, the man who tried to access the State House through the fence before being shot by police
MENTAL INSTABILITY: Brian Kibet, the man who tried to access the State House through the fence before being shot by police
Image: COURTESY

A study done on mental health revealed that one in four people is mentally unstable.

On Monday, Brian Kibet Bera, a fifth-year Mechanical Engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology shot on his left shoulder as he attempted to scale State House wall. He is receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. His mother said he is mentally unstable.

Peer pressure may have contributed to his behaviour because nowadays young people have a ‘challenge’ to do stunts. There are people who lie to others to put them into problems. Peer pressure and the circle of friends determines a person’s behaviour.

Let the government pardon Brian and let this be a lesson to the youth to stop Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daredevil stunts.

Mombasa 

