High Court ruling on abortion will reduce maternal deaths

In Summary
• Guidelines on safe abortion were withdrawn without consultations.
• Ruling should reduce diseases arising from unsafe abortion and the stigma associated with it.
The decision by the High Court to reinstate the 2012 safe abortion guidelines will reduce cases of unsafe abortion and improve maternal health in Kenya.
It allows a woman whose life is at risk as a result of pregnancy to seek medical assistance to terminate it. We should note safe abortion guidelines were withdrawn without consultations. Consultations should, therefore, bring everyone on board; medical practitioners, youths and the ministries of Education and Health.
We should see a reduction of the seven lives lost daily to unsafe abortion.
Naya Kenya
