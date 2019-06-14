Close

REDUCED UNSAFE ABORTIONS

High Court ruling on abortion will reduce maternal deaths

Ruling should reduce the seven lives lost daily to unsafe abortion and diseases from unsafe methods

In Summary

• Guidelines on safe abortion were withdrawn without consultations. 

• Ruling should reduce diseases arising from unsafe abortion and the stigma associated with it. 

by Daniel Otieno
Star Blogs
14 June 2019 - 04:00
The post-abortion care pocket guide approved by the Ministry of Health
LAUDABLE RULING: The post-abortion care pocket guide approved by the Ministry of Health
Image: COURTESY

The decision by the High Court to reinstate the 2012 safe abortion guidelines will reduce cases of unsafe abortion and improve maternal health in Kenya.

It allows a woman whose life is at risk as a result of pregnancy to seek medical assistance to terminate it. We should note safe abortion guidelines were withdrawn without consultations. Consultations should, therefore, bring everyone on board; medical practitioners, youths and the ministries of Education and Health.

We should see a reduction of the seven lives lost daily to unsafe abortion.

Naya Kenya 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Daniel Otieno
Star Blogs
14 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Even history is on DP Ruto’s side
    22h ago Columnists

  2. Women were never meant to give men cash
    21h ago Columnists

  3. All Nairobi streets should be upgraded like Luthuli Avenue
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Pope’s changes to the Lord’s prayer against the Bible
    3d ago Star Blogs

  5. Kibicho not against DP's bid as alleged by allies
    2d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos