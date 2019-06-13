All Nairobi streets should be upgraded like Luthuli Avenue

The streets of Nairobi will soon be ideal for an evening walk owing to recent beautification done by the Governor Mike Sonko.

Luthuli Avenue has received a magnificent facelift where pavements are well levelled and trees planted. The seats provided will offer much comfort to anybody wishing to sit and record a phone conversation.

However, the county council will have to deal with a new problem of directing traffic to a single lane.

One wonders how they will edge out hawkers who may want to utilise the expanded space on the pavements.

