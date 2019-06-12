Close

Education is the first step in preventing teenage pregnancy

Comprehensive sex education will reduce cases of unintended pregnancies among the youth

• Most communities believe talks on contraceptives are only for married people. 

• The youth are taught the importance of a condom but not how to use one. 

by Daniel Otieno
12 June 2019 - 04:00
One-sixth of the women in the reproductive age group are adolescents aged 15 to 19 and about half of the pregnancies that occur in this age group in developing regions are unintended.

Information on sexual health is not to the standards. For instance, adolescents are taught the importance of a condom but not how one is used. Another contributor is illiteracy levels. Adolescents with higher education are likely to prevent pregnancy through an abortion.

This points out to the fact that information plays an important role in reducing unintended pregnancy.

 

