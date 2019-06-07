MPs should look for better jobs if they want more money

Kenyan MPs are known for their gluttonous appetite for awarding themselves hefty salary increments and allowances.

Each MP takes home close to Sh1 million in salaries and allowances each month. On top of this, each MP controls over Sh100 million Constituency Development Fund most of which goes into their pockets anyway.

They should live within their means like any other Kenyan employee. Rather than overburdening the taxpayers with their insatiable greed, like any other Kenyan, they are free to look for better-paying jobs elsewhere.