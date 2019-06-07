Close

GLUTTONY

MPs should look for better jobs if they want more money

A salary of Sh1 million is enough to cover house allowance and fund their flashy lifestyles

In Summary

• MPs control over Sh100 million CDF, most of which goes into their pockets anyway. 

• They should live like any other Kenyan employee, within their means. 

by Jackson Kinyua Mugambi
Star Blogs
07 June 2019 - 04:00
Members of Parliament and Senate at the Parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th Parliament
NO PERKS: Members of Parliament and Senate at the Parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th Parliament
Image: Monicah Mwangi

Kenyan MPs are known for their gluttonous appetite for awarding themselves hefty salary increments and allowances.

Each MP takes home close to Sh1 million in salaries and allowances each month. On top of this, each MP controls over Sh100 million Constituency Development Fund most of which goes into their pockets anyway.

They should live within their means like any other Kenyan employee. Rather than overburdening the taxpayers with their insatiable greed, like any other Kenyan, they are free to look for better-paying jobs elsewhere.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Jackson Kinyua Mugambi
Star Blogs
07 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Sadly, this truly is a man's world
    1d ago Columnists

  2. We're moral hypocrites talking about gay rights
    1d ago Leader

  3. MCA’s image of Ruto an example of early politicking
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Award PhDs on basis of work experience
    2d ago Columnists

  5. Capital Gains Tax crucial in expanding state revenue base
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos