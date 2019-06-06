Let’s retain Jomo Kenyatta’s image on our currency

I would like to strongly disagree with those who want to remove the image of Kenya’s founding father Jomo Kenyatta from the currency.

A nation that does not acknowledge its history and heroes is lost and has little to guide it. National heroes are important for unity, patriotism and inspiration. Instead of removing the image, let’s include others.

My proposals for images are Jomo Kenyatta on the Sh1,000 note, Oginga Odinga on Sh500, Kipchoge Keino on Sh200, Sh100 - Tom Mboya, Sh50 - Kurito ole Kisio, Sh20 - Mekatilili wa Menza, Sh10 - Syokimau, Sh5 - Masinde Muliro and Dedan Kimathi on the Sh1 coin.

We would be reminded of heroes who led the country to what it is when no one else would stand up for it. After all, we have had Kenyatta on the money since we can remember.

