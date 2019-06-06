Close

Create awareness of LGBTIQ rights to reduce stigma

LGBTIQ people are discriminated against even at health centres

In Summary

• They are attacked by family members for their choices. 

• They should be able to access health services without discrimination or violation of their rights. 

Gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag during a rally in Taiwan last year on November 18
The LGBTIQ people face stigma because they express who they are and who they choose to love.

The sexual and reproductive health and rights activists should ensure that all people have equal rights to live free from violence, persecution, discrimination and stigma. Health practitioners deny them privacy, are unfriendly and hardly understand their sexual and reproductive health needs.

This situation leads to high rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Accepting their sexual orientation is the first step to understanding them.

PURITY NTHIANA
06 June 2019

