Create awareness of LGBTIQ rights to reduce stigma

The LGBTIQ people face stigma because they express who they are and who they choose to love.

The sexual and reproductive health and rights activists should ensure that all people have equal rights to live free from violence, persecution, discrimination and stigma. Health practitioners deny them privacy, are unfriendly and hardly understand their sexual and reproductive health needs.

This situation leads to high rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Accepting their sexual orientation is the first step to understanding them.

Naya Kenya