Universities should invite non-students to sharpen skills

In Summary
• Scrapping the departments means taking away jobs of professors.
• Universities can boost finances from the arrangement.
I was surprised when Prof George Magoha supported the closing down of departments in the universities which had no students who had enrolled. This means lecturers who have no students should be laid off.
There are courses which can be undertaken by adults including psychology, Bible studies and other short courses such as managerial courses, communication and community development.
These courses can bring income to universities. Let universities invite companies and those self-employed to sharpen their skills and boost finances.
