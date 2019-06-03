Uhuru’s Madaraka speech a light to defeated Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech to Kenyans at the Narok Stadium on the 56th Madaraka Day was one of hope.

The President touched on the areas that every concerned citizen would expect. Right from health, economy, education, sports, corruption, all the way to the current issues of suicide and homicide cases, he was on point.

Uhuru repeatedly put it in his speech that we must look for a better nation ahead. What matters now is the extent to which his words and directives will be implemented. It will remain in history that Narok county gave Kenyans remarkable Madaraka Day celebrations. In whatever way, this day must set the pace for the subsequent ones to follow.

The speech brought hope to those in areas of drought that no one will die of hunger.

Amecea Gaba Publications