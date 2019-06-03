WORKING TOWARDS A BETTER NATION

Uhuru’s Madaraka speech a light to defeated Kenyans

Implementation of the directives now the only thing remaining

In Summary

• He touched on all areas citizens are concerned about. 

• He gave hope to those in drought areas that no one will die of hunger. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium on Saturday
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL: President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium on Saturday
Image: KIPLANG'AT KIRUI

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech to Kenyans at the Narok Stadium on the 56th Madaraka Day was one of hope.

The President touched on the areas that every concerned citizen would expect. Right from health, economy, education, sports, corruption, all the way to the current issues of suicide and homicide cases, he was on point.

Uhuru repeatedly put it in his speech that we must look for a better nation ahead. What matters now is the extent to which his words and directives will be implemented. It will remain in history that Narok county gave Kenyans remarkable Madaraka Day celebrations. In whatever way, this day must set the pace for the subsequent ones to follow.

The speech brought hope to those in areas of drought that no one will die of hunger.

 

Amecea Gaba Publications 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Chrispine Onyango
Star Blogs
03 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Mr President, Truth or Dare
    2d ago Columnists

  2. Governor Sonko lacks respect, city not his kingdom
    16h ago Star Blogs

  3. If I were in Uhuru's shoes...
    16h ago Columnists

  4. Uhuru’s Madaraka speech a light to defeated Kenyans
    16h ago Star Blogs

  5. Staff should have time off to rest and refresh their minds
    16h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos